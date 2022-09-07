Thursday, September 8, 2022 Sep 8, 2022
Photography

Photo Dump (9/7/22)

And we're back!
By |
Image

I have not had regular access to a car for maybe three weeks, possibly more. It feels like more. I’m about to spend a lot of money to get a new transmission, which is what I feared was the problem from the very beginning but have been hoping against hope to avoid. You don’t care about that.

I already was walking a lot, because I walk a lot. But having to mostly rely on walking for everything I do reminds me of the privilege I have to not always have to get by on foot. I’m fortunate, and I know it. Also, it reminds me that Dallas is (no surprise to anyone that follows me or this blog or has feet or eyes) not very walkable at all.

That’s my time. Photos!

Image

I think I have said this before, but I love walking around after the rain. Depending on my mood (and location) (and if I knew it was going to rain beforehand) I also like walking around during the rain, especially in the summer. But anyway, after the rain, a quarter of the city turns into odd-shaped mirrors, little portals into other worlds, and I particularly love that view. You can’t even get a good photograph of some of them, so you just have to be happy with the memory.
A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas Pt. 8

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

