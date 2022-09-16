OK, Seriously, This Is Actually Big Tex’s New Shirt

Last week, I had some fun with Photoshop and reported that Big Tex’s new shirt this year would be a see-through organza number. I hope you didn’t injure yourself laughing. This morning they unveiled the actual new shirt, a photo of which you see above. Here’s how the hardworking PR team describes the thing:

“The 55-foot-tall cowboy known as Big Tex is getting a brand-new set of threads, just in time for the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Say happy trails to his western shirt with its ‘smile’ pockets and two-toned, scalloped front yoke. Big Tex’s brand-new custom-made shirt by Fort Worth-based clothing brand, Dickies, may have some people wishing upon a star—a Lone Star, that is. [Ed: word play!]

“Dickies latest design resembles the iconic western wear of years past, but this time around, it includes a blue fabric design with a red point collar, with the word “Dickies” embroidered on both sides and fringe swaying on the bottom of the sleeves. The stars are aligning in this unique design as they fall down the front of the shirt separated by a V-shaped white trim and a red column of diamond-shaped buttons. The shirt also details shotgun cuffs accompanied by more stars and a mini horseshoe on the back of the shirt. Along with the shirt, Big Tex will also be getting a new pair of jeans.”

The execution of the reveal makes me giggle. The PR team laid out the new shirt on the field at the Cotton Bowl. So far, so good. Makes sense, because it’s not time yet for Tex to get dressed. But then they photographed the shirt from such a low angle that it looks like they didn’t read the care label on Tex’s shirt and made the mistake of running it through a hot dryer cycle. People, this is why drones were invented.

Anyway, there you go. Say happy trails to the shirt.

