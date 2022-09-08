Leading Off (9/8/22)

Deep Ellum Will Get Its Own Police Unit. The Dallas Police Department will place a dedicated unit of DPD officers in Deep Ellum this fall, officials said. The effort was supported by Dallas City Councilman Jesse Moreno and the Deep Ellum Foundation, and is seen as an answer to the uptick in violent crime in the area.

Collin County Constable On Oath Keeper’s Membership Rolls. Collin County constable Joe Wright’s membership in the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers was revealed along with thousands of others in a leak of the organization’s membership rolls, according to a report released Wednesday. Wright told USA Today last fall that he joined in 2012, but hasn’t engaged with the group. “I don’t support them,” he said.

Woman Accused of Stealing $570,000 in Bitcoin. A Grand Prairie woman allegedly stole $570,000 worth of Bitcoin, court documents indicate. Dallas police say that Joann Vasquez obtained the stolen Bitcoin after the account passwords were stolen during the burglary of a Midway Hollow home.

Report Says Fort Worth PD Had Pattern of “Disturbing” Practices. A nearly 100-page report commissioned by the city of Fort Worth outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department, a panel of experts said. The panel was commissioned to write the report after the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson by police officer Aaron Dean.

Texans Among Nominees for CMA Awards. Arlington native Maren Morris was nominated for a Country Music Association award Wednesday. Her album, Humble Quest, is a contender for album of the year, along with Lindale native Miranda Lambert (who is also nominated for entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year). Midland (who hail from Dripping Springs) is nominated for video of the year and vocal group of the year.

