Local News

Leading Off (9/6/22)

Mostly sunny today with a high of 90 and a chance of special mastery
H-E-B to Open in Frisco. The date is set. You can hit those samples in the wine section on September 21 at 6 a.m. Does anyone know if the state law about displaying “In God We Trust” posters applies to grocery stores?

Power Not Yet Fully Restored. A quick check of the Oncor outage map shows that some folks still don’t have electricity after that Sunday storm knocked it out. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to 21 high-water incidents and about 150 calls for downed wires. If you haven’t seen it yet, check out this video of an under-construction townhome getting blown over in East Dallas. And after closing yesterday to clean up storm damage, the Dallas Zoo will reopen today.

Cowboys Sign Jason Peters. The offensive tackle is 40 years old. Everything is fine!

Enjoy the Short Week. That’s not an invitation; it’s a command.

