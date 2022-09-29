Leading Off (9/29/22)

Armed Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire with Dallas Police. Dallas police officers Wednesday returned fire when a man shot at them, killing the man. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an armed encounter and when they ordered the man to drop his weapon, he instead fired at them, and they returned fire. He later died at an area hospital.

Mansfield Man Sentenced for Actions in Capitol Attack. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Lucas Denney of Mansfield to more than four years in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said that Denney, the son of a Dallas police officer, was part of a group of people that assaulted the police officers defending the Capitol that day. He will also pay restitution and serve three years of probation.

The Longhorn Ballroom Is a Little Closer to Reopening. The Dallas City Council approved two measures that will move the Longhorn Ballroom closer to reopening. A tax increment development agreement and an economic development grant agreement will provide little more than $4 million in financial incentives to help owner Edwin Cabaniss complete his $15 million restoration plan for the space, which includes the full four acres where the ballroom sits.

Suspect Attempts to Avoid Arrest, Is All Wet. Lake Worth police say that a suspect in a gun and car theft case was spotted at a local park shortly after allegedly committing the crime. When approached by police, he attempted to evade them by jumping into the lake, where he reportedly became “in distress.” Officers promptly made the arrest after fishing him out of the water.

Good Samaritan Saves Driver. An unknown Good Samaritan pulled a woman from her wrecked truck just before it caught fire on East R.L. Thornton Freeway Wednesday morning. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the driver’s truck had stalled in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, and had been hit by other vehicles.

