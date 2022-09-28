Leading Off (9/28/22)

2 Arrested After Plano Short-Term Rental Brothel Discovered. Brandy Cliff, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution. An unidentified 22-year-old from Hays County was also arrested, but her charges weren’t revealed. The brothel had been operating out of a short-term rental home near Custer and Parker roads. The Plano City Council is set to review its policies regarding AirBnb and VRBO and the like during next month’s meeting.

Student Shot Near Spruce High. Police say someone fired at a juvenile across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in southeast Dallas on Tuesday afternoon and sped away. The student is stable and recovering at a nearby hospital, but police have not identified anyone involved nor did they provide a description of the shooter or their getaway vehicle.

Bodycam Footage Released in Hunt County Cop Shooting. Wolfe City Ofc. Shaun Lucas was acquitted last week on murder charges related to the shooting death of a Black man named Jonathan Price. A Texas Rangers investigation found that Lucas’ actions were “not objectively reasonable,” and prosecutors pursued a murder charge. Hunt County released bodycam footage yesterday showing the incident, which attorneys for Price believe warrant a review by the Department of Justice.

Lotsa Speculation on Arlington Hosting the World Cup Finals. ESPN FC’s John Sutcliffe claimed that FIFA had chosen AT&T Stadium over New York and Los Angeles to host the final games of the 2026 World Cup. The Dallas Sports Commission said it was “eagerly awaiting word from FIFA.” Be hesitantly excited.

