Leading Off (9/27/22)

Cowboys Slay Giants. From the New York Post: “There was a central theme among the Giants offensive linemen after the Cowboys beat the Giants, 23-16, Monday night at MetLife Stadium: They let down Daniel Jones. The quarterback was harassed, hurried and—at times—mashed by the Dallas defensive front, which might as well have been tailgating all night as their pass rushers feasted on the Giants’ porous offensive line.” The Looch has more, including video of CeeDee Lamb’s amazing one-handed touchdown catch, over on StrongSide.

Unrest on Grapevine-Colleyville School Board. From the DMN: “During a heated executive session Monday, board president Casey Ford accused trustee Becky St. John of calling another board member a bitch at a previous meeting and of falsely accusing the district’s lawyer of sleeping during that same meeting.” Hopefully a Christian conservative cellphone company can straighten this out.

Developer Charged With Running $26 Million Scam. The feds say Timothy Barton, president of JMJ Development and CEO of Carnegie Development, snookered Chinese nationals with investment deals in North Texas and instead used the money to live like a baller (my word, not the feds’).

Oath Keepers Go to Trial. Elmer Stewart Rhodes III is from Granbury and founded the militia group called the Oath Keepers. He and some of his buddies face seditious conspiracy charges in court today, in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.