Monday, September 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022
76° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (9/26/22)

Cowboys on Monday always throws off a Sunday.
By |

Protests in Dallas and Plano After the Death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian woman died after being detained for wearing her hijab improperly. “Our goal is to create a united front,” says Arrash Pirasteh, who organized the protest in downtown Dallas Sunday.

Spike Dykes Wins In Return to SMU. The coach moved down I-30 to take over at TCU, which is now 3-0 after beating the Mustangs in front of the largest-ever crowd at Ford Stadium (35,569).

Sunday Storms Bring On Cold Front. It should be about 10 degrees cooler this week.

Micah Parsons Listed as Questionable For Tonight’s Game. That’s sort of a formality because he missed some practice time. He’ll play against the Giants on Monday Night Football, as will wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is returning from a torn ACL.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.