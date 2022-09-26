Leading Off (9/26/22)

Protests in Dallas and Plano After the Death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian woman died after being detained for wearing her hijab improperly. “Our goal is to create a united front,” says Arrash Pirasteh, who organized the protest in downtown Dallas Sunday.

Spike Dykes Wins In Return to SMU. The coach moved down I-30 to take over at TCU, which is now 3-0 after beating the Mustangs in front of the largest-ever crowd at Ford Stadium (35,569).

Sunday Storms Bring On Cold Front. It should be about 10 degrees cooler this week.

Micah Parsons Listed as Questionable For Tonight’s Game. That’s sort of a formality because he missed some practice time. He’ll play against the Giants on Monday Night Football, as will wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is returning from a torn ACL.

