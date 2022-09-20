Leading Off (9/20/22)

Bomb Threat in Funkytown. Yesterday Fort Worth shut down all its libraries early because someone made a “credible” bomb threat in an email that appeared to come from outside the United States.

Dr. Heart Attack Denied Bond. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., the anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags and causing multiple serious cardiac complications and at least one death, will remain in custody. At the hearing, a federal prosecutor called Ortiz a “medical terrorist.”

Dallas Changes Approach to Dealing With Homeless Camps. After armed activists showed up earlier this summer to confront city workers who were set to eradicate a homeless camp, the city is taking “a more collaborative approach.”

Two Local Restaurants Make NYT List. The Times just published its list of the 50 best restaurants in America. On the list: Sister, on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., in Arlington.

