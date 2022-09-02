Leading Off (9/2/22)

Will It Rain This Weekend? There will be rain this weekend, but it’ll be spotty around Dallas-Fort Worth. Don’t expect any widespread coverage like in recent weeks. NBC 5 says the highest chances for precipitation will be in the afternoons, but most of the three days ahead will be dry.

Young Kids Aren’t Getting Vaccinated in Dallas County. The worst vaccination rate among all age groups is children 5 and younger, where just 2.2 percent in Dallas County have received a shot. That math works out to about 2 in 100, which still trails the national rate of 6 percent. Vaccinations for children that young have been available here since June 21, which was around the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its OK for the age group.

McKinney Church Again Vandalized With Racist Graffiti. For the second time this month, someone sprayed swastikas and other racist iconography on McKinney’s Stonebridge United Methodist Church. They set a fire in the dumpster and fled; the church’s security system didn’t catch anything on camera. McKinney Mayor George Fuller has issued a $5,000 reward for anyone with information as to who is responsible.

Granbury Attorney Indicted for Role in Jan. 6. Kellye SoRelle is the attorney for the extremist Oath Keepers militia group. She was present with the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, outside the Capitol. NPR reported that SoRelle took charge of the group after Rhodes was charged; she’ll be arraigned in Austin and was arrested in Junction.