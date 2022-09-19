Leading Off (9/19/22)

Cowboys Win. The second half definitely felt like it was setting up for a gut-punch loss. The Bengals had been steadily coming back after going down 17-3 in the first half, to the point that the tying two-point conversion felt inevitable. And then the Cowboys had to punt. But the defense held, they got the ball back, and Brett Maher won it with a 50-yard field goal as time expired. Mike and the StrongSide gang will break it down like a fraction.

FC Dallas Clinches Playoff Berth. They did it with a 1-1 draw Saturday night. “But, we want more,” first-year coach Nico Estevez said after. “We always want more. We don’t get complacent and I think this team can do really good things ahead.”

Nude Man Burglarizes Home. According to Dallas police, they responded to a burglary call not far from the Mockingbird/Abrams intersection. When they arrived, the homeowners told them that a naked man was inside. By then, he was apparently on the roof. When the naked man saw the cops, he got down and ran across a creek. Eventually, he was apprehended and taken to Lew Sterrett. A real clothes call.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.