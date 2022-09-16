Leading Off (9/16/22)

Case Against Richardson Anesthesiologist Expands. Dr. Raynoldo Rivera Ortiz was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he put drugs in IV bags that caused unexpected “cardiac emergencies” at an outpatient surgery center in North Dallas. On Thursday, federal officials tied him to another 10 such events that occurred following “otherwise unremarkable surgeries.” As Will reported yesterday, Ortiz was caught on camera tampering with the IV bags in a warmer.

Hit and Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist Arrested. Billy Watley, 45, was struck by a white SUV while riding his bike in southeast Dallas. The driver stops, gets out, then gets back in the car and drives away. Police say that was 29-year-old Kenneth Connors, who has been charged with an accident involving death.

The State’s Largest Demographic Group Is Now Hispanic Texans. The U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey found that Hispanic residents account for 40.2 percent of Texas’ population while non-Hispanic White Texans make up 39.4 percent. As the Texas Tribune reports, “the new estimates are the first to reflect the foreseeable culmination of decades of demographic shifts steadily transforming the state.”

Happy 104th Birthday, El Fenix. The downtown Tex-Mex joint in the legendary old building attracted hundreds of diners who lined up down the street to get in.

