Leading Off (9/14/22)

25-Year-Old Died of Cocaine Overdose at Dallas County Jail. Back in July, Dallas police arrested Luis Angel Perez on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the custodial death report, Perez used the restroom at the jail, returned, and “began to have seizures and went into cardiac arrest.” This became a controversial matter for the police department and the county jail, because neither claimed they were responsible for him: police said they filled out a report and left, the county said he hadn’t been arraigned. Perez’s death was ruled an accident.

Trial Begins In Murder of Former NBA player Andre Emmett. Emmett was eating Whataburger in his car while parked in the driveway of his home when three armed men approached to rob him. He was shot dead after he tried to run away, and police soon arrested and charged Larry Jenkins with capital murder. The shooting was captured on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell. Jenkins has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney insists that two others involved in the robbery, Keith Johnson and Michael Lucky, were the shooters. Emmett was a Carter High School alum and played for both the Nets and the Grizzlies.

Clinic Comes to Jubilee Park. The effort is a partnership between Parkland Health and the Jewish Family Center of Greater Dallas. The South Dallas clinic is expected to see around 7,000 patients a year across a variety of specialties, which also includes dental and mental health services.

It’s Heating Up Out There. This is the time of year we get teased with fall. Highs are inching back up into the mid-90s, where we’ll sit for a few days this weekend. Expect plenty humidity, too. Today will peak in the low 90s, so enjoy the morning.