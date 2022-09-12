Leading Off (9/12/22)

Cowboys Lose Opener, Dak. It looked promising early, with a good first drive and Micah Parsons managing to almost singlehandedly hold Tom Brady and Tampa Bay to field goal attempts. But the offense was basically nonexistent, the defense finally gave up a touchdown, and that was that. Not a big deal. The Cowboys only need another receiver or two, maybe a couple more offensive linemen, and possibly a different offensive coordinator. Oh, and Dak Prescott will be out for six to eight weeks, after injuring his thumb in the fourth quarter. Mike and the gang will have plenty more over at StrongSide later today and throughout the week.

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist. The suspect, who got out of his white SUV briefly then drove away, is still at large. The incident, which happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m., was captured on video.

FC Dallas Gets Big Comeback Win. After giving up a goal on practically the last kick of the first half against an LAFC side playing a man down, FCD took home all three points after two late goals by Jesus Ferreira. LAFC still leads the Western Conference but Dallas is up to third.

Cold Front? More like cool front, but OK!

Jonathan Tjarks, RIP. The basketball writer (most recently of The Ringer, before that Mavs Moneyball) died over the weekend, after bravely facing down cancer for as long as he could. I only knew him in the modern way (we followed each other on Twitter), but I do know tons of people who will miss him. His wife wrote about him beautifully here. Always let your people know you love them.

