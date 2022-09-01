Leading Off (9/1/22)

Dallas Fed President Speaks Publicly for First Time. A week after taking the bank’s top job, Lorie Logan, its 14th president, spoke at a town hall, her first public remarks. She said, “RRR is Tollywood at its best, and anyone who complains about reading a few subtitles over the course of a three-hour movie is a simpleton whose opinions don’t deserve our consideration.” I’m kidding. She didn’t say that. She said we need to get inflation under control.

Did the City of Dallas Give Its Employees a Sex Toy? City Hall employees got a wellness goodie bag that contained a battery-powered massager, and some folks are shocked and offended. Shocked, I tell you! Have a look at the thing. I don’t know. Looks like a pretty sorry sex toy to me. If you a have a problem with that thing, then you’re also offended by cigarette lighters and lipstick tubes and those vibrating things they give you at restaurants to know when your table is ready. This looks more like a sex toy!

Dallas Cop Promotes Crazy Racist Challenge Coin. To commemorate the 15th year of South Central Patrol Division, a White cop posted to Facebook an image of a challenge coin he’d created. From the Morning News: “[T]he coin depicts a drug house and an altered image of the Pillsbury Doughboy, who has gold teeth and is holding money and a gun. [T]he image references a drug dealer named Doughboy from the movie Boyz N The Hood. The words ‘Big ‘T’ Plaza’ are strewn across the middle of the coin, … a Dallas shopping center frequented by Black patrons. A police squad car is on one side of the coin, just across from a purple car with gold rims and large wheels.” Chief Eddie García said, “If there’s a culture issue here, I will change it or I will die trying.”

Remembering Wick Allison. The co-founder of D Magazine died on this day two years ago. If there was one thing that man loved more than generating crazy-impossible plans and tasking people with executing them, it was cackling loudly enough that everyone in the office could hear it. So in Wick’s honor, have a big laugh today.