Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 15-18

Ben Platt

Sept. 15, 8 p.m. | Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie

Known for his work on Broadway in “The Book of Mormon” and “Dear Evan Hansen” and from movies like the Pitch Perfect franchise, Ben Platt is now on tour supporting his album, Reverie, which was largely written with a series of co-writers during Zoom sessions in 2020 while Platt was sheltering in place during the pandemic. Get tickets here.

GrapeFest

Sept. 15-18 | Downtown Grapevine

At this weekend’s 36th Annual GrapeFest, Grammy-nominated Taylor Dayne will perform Friday, and Academy of Country Music Award winner Jack Ingram will take the stage Saturday. Dayne’s hits include “Tell It To My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” “I’ll Be Your Shelter” and “I’ll Always Love You,” while Ingram had hits with “Measure of a Man,” “Barefoot and Crazy,” and “Wherever You Are.” More acts will perform throughout the festival, including Justin Mason, The Mojo Brothers, and the Zack King Band. Get more details here.

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin

Sept. 16, 5:30 p.m. | Dos Equis Pavilion

Alice in Chains, currently on tour with alt-metal band Breaking Benjamin, will hit Dallas Saturday for a show that also promises “special guests.” It’s been 16 years since singer William DuVall took over as lead singer after the 2002 death of Layne Staley, and the current setlist features songs from both of the band’s eras, dipping into the back catalog frequently. Get tickets here.

Steve Miller Band

Sept. 17, 8 p.m. | Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth

Some call him the space cowboy. Some call him the gangster of love. But Steve MIller, of the eponymous Steve Miller Band, is returning to North Texas (he’s a St. Mark’s grad) for one night at the Will Rogers Auditorium. Expect to hear all the favorites from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run.” Get tickets here.

DPR

Sept. 17, 8 p.m. | South Side Ballroom

Dream Perfect Regime, or DPR, bills itself as a creative collective from South Korea that aims to offer audiences a multi-media experience. K-pop fans attending previous shows describe it as almost four separate but cohesive shows in one, as the entertainers: DPR Live, DPR Ian, DPR Cream, and DPR REM each perform. Get tickets here.

John Moreland

Sept. 17, 8 p.m. | Kessler Theater

Tulsa-based John Moreland will take the Kessler Theater stage as he tours supporting his nine-song LP Birds in the Ceiling. It’s been called a blend of acoustic folk touched with a bit of pop music, and the singer-songwriter continues to garner positive attention from a variety of sources, including The New Yorker, GQ, and Paste, and has found himself performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Get tickets here.

Alan Jackson

Sept. 17, 7 p.m. | American Airlines Center

Alan Jackson’s retirement tour, “Last Call: One More for the Road,” hits the American Airlines Center Saturday night. Jackson announced last year that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a rare and hereditary nerve disease that impacts muscle function and balance, and said it’s progressed enough to affect his ability to stand in front of a microphone. The crooner will likely play many of the hits he’s amassed over his decades-long career, including “Chattahoochee,” “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow,” and, yes, “Dallas.” Get tickets here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and Thundercat

Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m. | Globe Life Field, Arlington

The good news is the Red Hot Chili Peppers show starts at 6:30 p.m., so you might get some sleep before that alarm goes off Monday morning. The bad news is that we say might because The Strokes and Thundercat, the two bands that take the stage before Anthony Kiedis and company take over, are powerhouses on their own, too, which means that, sorry not sorry, you’re still not getting home before midnight. Expect to hear the obvious “Californication,” “Under the Bridge,” “Scar Tissue,” and “Give It Away,” but when you’re taking in a band that’s been together since 1983 and has another album, Return of the Dream Canteen, coming out in October, also expect some new stuff, too. Get tickets here.

Daddy Yankee

Sept. 18, 7 p.m. | American Airlines Center

Reggaetón great Daddy Yankee will likely fill every bit of American Airlines Center Sunday, since he’s touring in support of his seventh—and last—album, Legendaddy. Even reggaetón neophytes will recognize at least a couple of the singer’s hits, which include “Gasolina” and more recent single “Despacito,” which paired him with Luis Fonsi to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Get tickets here.

