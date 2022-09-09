Friday, September 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022
Fashion

Exclusive Look at Big Tex’s New Shirt!

Don't avert your eyes. This is happening.
By |
Image

A media advisory went out this morning. It reads, in part: “Same Big Tex®, brand new style! The State Fair of Texas® legend is looking forward to sharing his brand-new shirt for the 2022 Fair season and his upcoming 70th birthday. The big reveal will happen on the morning of Friday, September 16.”

But D Magazine has learned a week in advance of the official reveal what Big Tex’s shirt will look like this year. As you can see in this artist’s rendering, Big Tex will wear a lantern-sleeve tie-neck organza number that is sure to turn heads! You heard it here first.

(Additional note: this post is what “quiet quitting” looks like on FrontBurner.)

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001.

