BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit

Our StrongSide editor, Mike “The Looch” Piellucci, is a graduate of USC. That’s one reason I hate him. (I went to Notre Dame.) The other reason I hate him is because he is a graduate of Jesuit. I, on the other hand, graduated from Cistercian. In the power ranking of Dallas-area all-boys private schools, it goes like this:

1. Cistercian

DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s

Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.

Hox vabiscum, Looch.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.