Tripping Daisy Takes The Kessler’s Stage in a Surprise Show Sunday

Fans thought the brief glimpse they got of Tripping Daisy at Saturday’s Homage Nation tribute to Alice Cooper would be it for the weekend. But that night, the band hit social media to announce a surprise pop-up show for Sunday at The Kessler.

Saturday’s event featured 12 bands and a viewing of documentary Live from the Astroturf, which details the efforts of Chris Penn, the owner of Good Records, to bring the original Alice Cooper band back together for an appearance at the store in 2015. Penn and Tripping Daisy frontman Tim DeLaughter, along with DeLaughter’s wife, Julie Doyle, started Good Records (and the music label with the same name).

During Sunday’s show, the band played a variety of songs from all three albums released in the 1990s. They also covered an Alice Cooper tune and did an a capella version of “Sonic Bloom” with the audience.

Jason Janik was there to capture Sunday night’s performance.

