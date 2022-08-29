Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022
Image

Music

Tripping Daisy Takes The Kessler’s Stage in a Surprise Show Sunday

Dallas' Tripping Daisy gave fans about a 24-hour notice before taking the stage for a pop-up set at The Kessler this weekend.
By
Image
After a Saturday night tribute performance to Alice Cooper, Dallas' Tripping Daisy surprised fans with another concert Sunday night.
Fans thought the brief glimpse they got of Tripping Daisy at Saturday’s Homage Nation tribute to Alice Cooper would be it for the weekend. But that night, the band hit social media to announce a surprise pop-up show for Sunday at The Kessler.

Saturday’s event featured 12 bands and a viewing of documentary Live from the Astroturf, which details the efforts of Chris Penn, the owner of Good Records, to bring the original Alice Cooper band back together for an appearance at the store in 2015. Penn and Tripping Daisy frontman Tim DeLaughter, along with DeLaughter’s wife, Julie Doyle, started Good Records (and the music label with the same name).

During Sunday’s show, the band played a variety of songs from all three albums released in the 1990s. They also covered an Alice Cooper tune and did an a capella version of “Sonic Bloom” with the audience.

Jason Janik was there to capture Sunday night’s performance.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine.
Alice Cooper The Kessler Tripping Daisy

