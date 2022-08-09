Leading Off (8/9/22)

Yaser Said Says he Didn’t Kill His Daughters. Instead, Said testified for over an hour on Monday that he was followed by someone who shot his two daughters, Sarah and Amina, inside a cab on New Years 2008. Said alleged that he was painted as a murderer by the media. He was the only witness to testify for the defense. Closing statements are today.

Council Weighs on Budget Today. The property tax rate will fall, generating annual savings of about $77 for a home valued at $350,000. The Dallas Police Department will get another $46 million over what the City Council OK’d this time last year, which will go toward incentivizing officers to stay instead of retire. It will also add enough money to hire 250 more police officers, something the department has struggled to do in recent years. You’ll also pay more for sewer, water, and trash.

White Settlement Driver Who Killed Teen Had 3 Other DWIs. Donald Gruber, 63, crashed into a home in the 9300 block of Jason Court at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. Katey Kirkland, an 18-year-old senior at Saginaw High School, was killed. Gruber had been convicted three other times of driving while intoxicated, two in Florida in the early 80s and another near Atlanta in 1995.

Will You Get Rain Today? It’s your best chance in over two months; we haven’t had any measurable rain in 66 days. There’s a 40 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. The most we’ll get is two tenths of an inch. The high is 98.

