Leading Off (8/8/22)

Drunk Driver Crashes Into White Settlement House, Kills Teen Girl. Her father was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

CPAC Dallas Straw Poll Shows Republicans Want Trump to Be Their Candidate in 2024. No real surprise. I guess it would be more of a surprise if this was not the case. Trump gave the keynote speech. You can find quote somewhere.

Andre Emmett’s Jersey Retired by BIG3. The Carter High and Texas Tech standout was shot and killed during a robbery outside his East Dallas home.

Man Attacks Thief Trying to Take His Catalytic Converter. I don’t condone violence, but as someone who has had two catalytic converters stolen, one while I was at a memorial service, I certainly feel this.

100-Degree Day Streak Stops. The sixth-longest streak was broken Saturday, though it did not really feel like it.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.