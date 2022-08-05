Leading Off (8/5/22)

CPAC CPACs. The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off yesterday at the Hilton Anatole, which featured Gov. Greg Abbott sticking to his familiar talking points. Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán— fresh off another speech denouncing racial integration and blaming the Holocaust on Europe abandoning “Christian values”— delivered a speech with, as the New York Times described, “standing ovations, glad-handing and roaring approval for a defiant message opposing immigration and gay marriage.”

Monkeypox Is a Public Health Emergency. This allows the federal government to spend more money to bolster vaccine production and other resources needed to fight the virus. Dallas County accounts for about 40 percent of the state’s 454 cases.

Former Richardson Mayor Guilty. Mayor Laura Maczka and Mark Jordan, a developer who she married after being indicted, were both sentenced to six years in prison for bribery and tax fraud. Maczka pushed through zoning changes that allowed for new apartments in return for money and home renovations. Prosecutors also say Jordan paid for “luxury hotel stays” in return for sex.

Oncor Loves the Heat. The North Texas utility has brought in $229 million in profits this summer, a $60 million increase over the same period in 2021. The company delivers the electricity purchased by consumers and charges the electricity providers. The profits were “driven by increases in revenues from higher customer consumption attributable primarily to significantly warmer weather in the second quarter of 2022.” It will again be above 100 degrees this weekend.

