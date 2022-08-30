Leading Off (8/30/22)

Arlington Officer Acquitted in 2019 Shooting. Former Arlington police officer Ravinder Singhwas acquitted Monday in the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman whose dog charged at him. Singh shot Margarita “Maggie” Brooks, 30, in the chest while aiming at her dog in 2019.

Ernie Zampese Dies at 86. Former Cowboys offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese has died, the Washington Commanders announced Monday. Zampese, 86, was Troy Aikman’s play-caller for the last of the Dallas Cowboys’ three Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, and ended his career in 2004 as a consultant for Washington.

Southlake Rejects Arabic “In God We Trust” Signs. Southlake school board president Cameron Bryan rejected “In God We Trust” signs printed in Arabic with rainbow colors that a parent attempted to donate. A new state law requires school districts to hang posters containing the motto if someone donates a poster or framed copy to a campus, and does not limit the amount of posters to be displayed. Bryan said the district already accepted enough signs, and wasn’t required to display more than one at a time at each campus.

Drive-By Shooting in Fort Worth Kills Two Children. Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Sunday that killed two children and injured another. Police said a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were killed, and a toddler was injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Rain Possible Today. In fact, it might be raining now. Or not. Expect highs in the low 90s, and a 60 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms today.

