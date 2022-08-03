Leading Off (8/3/22)

Full Dallas Council to Vote on Abortion Resolution on August 10. The Council’s Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture committee approved a resolution that will limit what public resources can be used to investigate abortions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Our Bethany Erickson broke the news earlier this week; you can head here for more context, but it basically tells the city manager not to spend any public resources investigating abortions.

Family, Activists Want Unedited Footage of Shooting Released. Dallas police shot and killed 30-year-old Kyle Dail while attempting to arrest him at a northeast Dallas convenience store. The cops approached him from behind while he was changing his shirt. The police say he had been observed selling drugs and had avoided officers earlier that day. His family and activists are calling for the release of unedited footage of the incident. Police released a video last week that shows Dail tossing a gun away before he is shot, but it appears edited.

Yesterday was the Anniversary of Delta Crash. Yesterday marked 37 years since Delta 191 crashed at DFW Airport. WFAA has an interesting remembrance of the incident, which killed 137 people and ushered in new federal training requirements for pilots.

Trial Begins for Yaser Said, Accused of Killing Daughters and Fleeing. The boyfriend of 18-year-old Amina Said testified that she told him she would never see him again before she returned to her father. Yaser Said is accused of shooting and killing his two daughters in an “honor killing” in 2008, leaving their bodies outside an Irving hotel. He fled authorities for 12 years until he was arrested at a home in Denton County, where investigators believe his son and brother were helping him evade police.

