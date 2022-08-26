Leading Off (8/26/22)

Dallas-Fort Worth Flooding Damages Estimated at $6 Billion. Monday’s flooding caused as much as $6 billion in damages and economic loss, Accuweather Chief Executive Joel N. Myers said. If those estimates hold, the downpour this week would be one of the costliest weather events in the past 40 years, behind Hurricane Harvey ($19 billion) and Hurricane Hike ($13.2 billion).

Fort Worth ISD School Board Picks Interim Superintendent. Karen Molinar, who currently serves as deputy superintendent, was picked by the Fort Worth ISD school board as interim superintendent this week. Molinar already supervises the superintendent’s cabinet and oversees the district’s policy and planning department. The board’s search for a permanent replacement for Kent Scribner, who will retire August 31, continues.

Dallas Mayor Wants to Help Southern Dallas Residents Own Franchises. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Thursday that his office would launch an initiative next year in southern Dallas aimed at helping small-business owners expand, as well as helping aspiring business owners enter the ranks of entrepreneurship. The Mayor’s Franchise Initiative will assist residents in navigating the process of licensing and operating a franchise business.

Dallas Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Abandoned High-Rise Hotel. Dallas firefighters responded Thursday to a fire at an abandoned 15-story hotel near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. The fire, which was on the 12th floor, started sometime around 5:30 a.m., Dallas Fire Rescue said. More than 100 firefighters and 25 trucks responded to the blaze, which was extinguished by 7 a.m. Officials are still investigating the cause.

Woman Charged With Assault After Incident at Restaurant. A Plano woman is facing assault and terroristic threat charges after she allegedly confronted and threatened several Indian-American women outside Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano. A video of the incident shows the woman, who Plano police say is Esmeralda Upton, telling the group “Go back to India,” and physically confronting them.

