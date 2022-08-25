Thursday, August 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022
80° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (8/25/22)

Almost get fired, then get a raise two months later. Welcome to Dallas.
By |

Post-Roe Trigger Law Goes Into Effect. The Texas abortion “trigger law” goes into effect today. The law, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021, increases the penalties for abortion, making all abortions a felony, except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison, as well as fines up to $100,000.

Dallas City Manager Gets A Raise. About two months after some city council members launched an attempt to fire Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, the council voted to give him a 3 percent raise after his performance review Wednesday. Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Paula Blackmon, Adam McGough, Cara Mendelsohn and Gay Donnell Willis voted against the raise.

School District Hit by Hackers. Mansfield ISD’s internet-based systems were hacked Monday in a cyber attack, the district said. Student schedules, grades, and the email and phone systems were impacted by the attack. Reportedly, the hackers are demanding a ransom to undo their work.

Baby Monkey! The Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday that a new baby gibbon was born to mom Tualang and dad Daxin on Aug. 11. The tiny baby doesn’t have a name yet. If it was the Houston Zoo, the obvious choice would be Billy. But it’s not, so strap on those thinking caps and come up with something.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
Abortion Dallas Dallas City Council Dallas Zoo Eric Johnson Tc Broadnax

Related Articles

african-lion-cub
Arts & Entertainment

The Dallas Zoo Welcomes Three African Lion Cubs

The adorable cats, Izwi, Ilola, and Tadala, were born on August 17 at the zoo.
By Hannah Jones
Image
Uncategorized

COVID-19 Bulletin (01/26/22)

Dallas to test workers weekly and give vaccinated extra leave.
Health Systems

New Chief Nursing Officers at Medical City Plano and Frisco

Both women have spent time in several HCA hospitals around the state.