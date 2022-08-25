Leading Off (8/25/22)

Post-Roe Trigger Law Goes Into Effect. The Texas abortion “trigger law” goes into effect today. The law, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021, increases the penalties for abortion, making all abortions a felony, except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Doctors who perform abortions could face life in prison, as well as fines up to $100,000.

Dallas City Manager Gets A Raise. About two months after some city council members launched an attempt to fire Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, the council voted to give him a 3 percent raise after his performance review Wednesday. Mayor Eric Johnson and council members Paula Blackmon, Adam McGough, Cara Mendelsohn and Gay Donnell Willis voted against the raise.

School District Hit by Hackers. Mansfield ISD’s internet-based systems were hacked Monday in a cyber attack, the district said. Student schedules, grades, and the email and phone systems were impacted by the attack. Reportedly, the hackers are demanding a ransom to undo their work.

Baby Monkey! The Dallas Zoo announced Wednesday that a new baby gibbon was born to mom Tualang and dad Daxin on Aug. 11. The tiny baby doesn’t have a name yet. If it was the Houston Zoo, the obvious choice would be Billy. But it’s not, so strap on those thinking caps and come up with something.

