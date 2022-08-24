Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Aug 24, 2022
Leading Off (8/24/22)

We're halfway to the weekend, and we might see some sun today. Maybe.
Ruel Hamilton Wins Appeal. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday threw out Dallas developer Ruel Hamilton’s federal bribery conviction. The court ruled that the jury was not properly instructed before it convicted Hamilton in 2021 on charges that he bribed Dwaine Caraway and Carolyn Davis when they were on the Dallas City Council.

Dallas Police Will Wear Body Cams While Working Off-Duty. Dallas police officers will now be required to wear their body-worn cameras at all off-duty jobs they work, a memo from Chief Eddie Garcia said Monday. The memo came after an off-duty officer, Keenan Blair, was not wearing a camera when he fired shots at a vehicle following a weekend shooting.

North Texan Found Guilty of Jan. 6 Charges. David Lee Judd, a 36-year-old Carrollton man, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer and of obstructing an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The assault charge carries a maximum of eight years in prison, while the obstruction charge has a 20 year maximum. He will be sentenced on Feb. 27.

QAnon Convention Coming Back to Dallas. John “QAnon John/The Patriot Voice” Sabal and his partner, Amy, will bring what is essentially another QAnon convention to Dallas in November. They were the same organizers of the 2021 For God & Country Patriot Roundup. “We are going back to Dallas, TX, where it all began!” the event’s website says. Speakers include Rudy Giuliani, Dinesh D’Souza, and former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

