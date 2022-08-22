Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022
78° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (8/22/22)

Maybe we've made it through.
By |

Deep Ellum Shooting Kills One, Wounds Another. It happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning near the 7-Eleven on Elm Street. Ricky Burns, 26, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest; another victim, shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital. Police are saying it was the result of an argument, but you probably got there already.

Wings Even Series. After the first game of their first-round series against the Connecticut Sun wasn’t close, Dallas returned the favor (for the most part) on Sunday. The Looch and Sam Hale have more on StrongSide. The deciding Game 3 happens Wednesday.

Plano’s Konnor McClain Wins All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships. It came down to the final rotation for the 17-year-old, who trains at the World Olympics Gymnastics Academy. That finished off a sweep for WOGA: Madray Johnson of Dallas won the junior all-around.

KaVontae Turpin Shines in Cowboys’ Preseason Win. None of this counts but the wide receiver had touchdowns on a kickoff and punt return, the first time that has happened in any game since 2013. He also had this great quote: “My body’s still wild, but I’m still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can’t really complain about it.”

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.