Leading Off (8/22/22)

Deep Ellum Shooting Kills One, Wounds Another. It happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning near the 7-Eleven on Elm Street. Ricky Burns, 26, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest; another victim, shot in the leg, was taken to the hospital. Police are saying it was the result of an argument, but you probably got there already.

Wings Even Series. After the first game of their first-round series against the Connecticut Sun wasn’t close, Dallas returned the favor (for the most part) on Sunday. The Looch and Sam Hale have more on StrongSide. The deciding Game 3 happens Wednesday.

Plano’s Konnor McClain Wins All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships. It came down to the final rotation for the 17-year-old, who trains at the World Olympics Gymnastics Academy. That finished off a sweep for WOGA: Madray Johnson of Dallas won the junior all-around.

KaVontae Turpin Shines in Cowboys’ Preseason Win. None of this counts but the wide receiver had touchdowns on a kickoff and punt return, the first time that has happened in any game since 2013. He also had this great quote: “My body’s still wild, but I’m still here trying to focus. I got this big opportunity, so I can’t really complain about it.”

