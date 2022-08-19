Leading Off (8/19/22)

Dallas Housing Authority Gets Another $18 Million in Rent Relief. The money kickstarts a city program that pays up to 18 months rent—including back rent—for renters facing eviction. The fund is the third infusion of federal dollars from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which has helped thousands of North Texans stay in their home. DHA tells the Morning News that $2.5 million of the new money is already allocated.

Police Find a Tiger While Serving Warrant for Trapboy Freddy. Dallas police and U.S. Marshals served a federal gun warrant at the Oak Cliff home of né Devarius Dontez Moore when they found a tiger cub. Trapboy hasn’t exactly been shy about posting the tiger to his Instagram, and it’s illegal to own a tiger in the Dallas city limits. The cub is now with Dallas Animal Services.

More Rain? More Rain! WFAA’s 10-day forecast shows no signs of triple digits, which would just about get us out of summer. A cold front is taking its time in the Gulf, but should get here around Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will be from Sunday through Tuesday: coverage will reach 90 percent on Monday, 80 percent on Tuesday, and 60 percent on Wednesday. Chances are slim on Friday and Saturday.

Teenager Charged with Capital Murder. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Camron Deshun Range for capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery after he allegedly killed Ali Elbanna, 60, in a Costco parking lot last November. Last month, a judge ruled that Range could be tried as an adult.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.