Leading Off (8/18/22)

Witnesses Say Aqib Talib Started Youth Football Game Fight. Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib allegedly participated in a fight at a youth football game shortly before the fatal shooting of coach Mike Hickmon. Witnesses told WFAA they saw him throw the first punch at Hickmon as the fight broke out. His brother, Yaqub Salik Talib, is accused of the shooting.

Man Convicted of Killing McKinney Realtor Is Executed. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was executed Wednesday after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to delay his death for a third time. Chanthakoummane was convicted of killing McKinney real estate agent Sarah Anne Walker 15 years ago.

Denton Woman Confesses to Drowning Her Husband. A Denton woman faces murder charges after confessing to drowning her husband in a creek Tuesday. Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, first told Denton police that an unknown man was involved in her husband’s death, but later admitted there was no man, and that she drowned her spouse.

Dallas Company Plans to Bring Back Extinct Tasmanian Tiger. Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based company, announced plans this week to bring back the Tasmanian tiger, an Australian marsupial that has been extinct since 1936, by using gene editing. The company previously said it was also working on the de-extinction of the wooly mammoth. (I feel like I’ve seen this movie before.)

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.