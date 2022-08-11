Leading Off (8/11/22)

Dallas Voters to Weigh in on Convention Center Expansion. The Dallas City Council Wednesday approved a measure that will ask voters to OK plans for expanding Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and upgrading Fair Park buildings. The matter will appear on the November ballot.

Child Shot by Unknown Driver. Dallas police said a 10-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an unknown driver in a red car shot at the vehicle he was traveling in, striking the child in the foot. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road.

Inflation Rate up in DFW. Dallas-Fort Worth inflation rose to 9.4 percent in July, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The U.S. inflation rate dropped to 8.5 percent from 9.1 percent in June.

Home Prices Are up, Inventory Slowly Rising. According to July sales numbers from MetroTex Association of Realtors, Dallas County had 1.8 months of inventory last month, compared to the 1.5 months of inventory it had a year ago. Texas had 2.5 months of inventory last month. Five to six months is considered a healthy supply.

