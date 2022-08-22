Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Last Updated: 5 p.m., 8/22

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of local disaster, which frees the county to pursue state and federal resources to aid in disaster response. Jenkins confirmed that at least one person has been killed in the storm; a 60-year-old woman died in Mesquite after her vehicle was swept away in flood water.

“The rain is tapering off now with just some light rain expected for the duration of the day,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said Monday afternoon. “School routes and evening commutes may be impacted by roadways that are still flooded, and everyone will need to exercise caution on the roadways through at least the evening hours. It will take several hours in some locations for the flood waters to recede.”

The weather service report that the 24-hour rain totals varied wildly as of 1 p.m., from more than 15 inches at White Rock Creek and Scyene Road in southeast Dallas, to less than an inch at the McKinney Airport 25 miles north. According to the Dallas Water Utility’s floodway operations map, more than 15 inches of rain fell in some parts of eastern Dallas in a 12-hour period. The Trinity River area will remain under a flood warning until Tuesday morning because the river could rise to 34.3 feet by tonight, the weather service said. Flood stage is 30 feet.

UPDATE: A front loader just arrived to help push the stalled @CityOfDallas Public Works truck out of the flood water on Botham Jean Blvd. #WFAA @wfaa pic.twitter.com/G1nrjhEFVQ — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) August 22, 2022

First responders warned about the potential for flash floods in the early morning hours, and some of the worst of it hit just as many were commuting to work and school. Motorists who tried to cross soaked streets soon found themselves stranded as their cars took on water. Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua snapped several photos of stranded cars in his district Monday morning while he waited for city crews to barricade the worst stretches. “People think they are invincible, it’s insane,” he said.

The Dallas Police Department warned around 9 a.m. that first responders were attending to at least 42 high water calls. Dallas Fire Rescue reported 200 high water incidents since 11 p.m. Sunday, some of which required the use of boats to rescue stranded drivers. In its 11:30 a.m. update, Fort Worth Fire Department said it had responded to 133 high water incidents since 10 p.m. Sunday night.

By Monday at 5 p.m. the city’s Office of Emergency Management reported that 25 Dallas Police Department vehicles suffered water damage. One Dallas Fire Rescue ladder truck was damaged along with three engines and four rescue units. About 35 traffic signals were still out or flashing across the city.

Here is a list of the latest road closures in Dallas.

Water is still standing on some roads, along with debris and abandoned cars.

Do not drive into high water.

Drive safety, slow down and still, be prepared to take an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/DaehHGSBYB — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 22, 2022

On Reddit, Dallas posters were sharing videos and photos of the flooding, including Far North Dallas, Baylor, and the spillway at White Rock Lake. The National Weather Service reported at 2:30 p.m. that the area had broken several records over the previous 24 hours. At DFW International Airport, the 24-hour period over August 21 through 22 was the second wettest, with 9.19 inches of rainfall. (That’s slightly more than a third of an inch shy of the record.)

So far, other than some bus delays, Dallas ISD schools seem to be weathering the storms. Some students enrolled in the district’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School program at Sunset and Lincoln high schools will miss their classes at the University of North Texas at Dallas today because of the flooding.

Ground delays at both Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were adding anywhere from 49 to 75 minutes to takeoff for most flights, but earlier ground stops had been lifted around noon.

