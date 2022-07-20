Will Texas Politics Ultimately Dampen Corporate Enthusiasm For the State?

Texas has long been at the top of most lists that rank states by their business-friendly climates, but could politics change that?

It’s not a crazy question. The New York Times posed it last week, and the 2022 CNBC rankings of business-friendly states found that while Texas didn’t fall out of the top 5 this year, it came very close to being out, due in large part to its second place finish in one sub-ranking— it is, as CNBC declares, one of the 10 worst states to live in.

Texas is still third in the country for net migration according to U.S. census figures. But CNBC’s discussion about the worst states to live in points this out about people moving to the state: “[T]hey are finding limited childcare options, a stressed health care system with the highest rate of uninsured, new curbs on voting rights, and few protections against discrimination.”

Texas has never been out of the top 5 of CNBC’s Top State for Business rankings, something no other state on the list has done. In fact, from 2007 through 2019, we’ve been either first or second (with one exception in 2017 when it was fourth). But its most recent first place ranking came in 2018, and this year, it came really close to being in sixth place, narrowly besting Tennessee.

In his analysis of Texas’ results, writer Scott Cohn notes that while the state’s fast growth and other business-friendly strengths are still attracting companies and people, “when they arrive, however, they are finding a growing set of issues.”

Cohn points to a recent George Mason University study that found that Texas’ “increasingly bloated regulatory regime” hurts the state, as does its limited childcare and healthcare resources, and its lack of any kind of anti-discrimination law for nondisabled residents.

“While multiple measures aimed at transgender youth and their parents have either died in the legislature or been stalled in court, the deeply controversial election law that went into effect this year has made Texas one of the most difficult states to vote in, according to researchers at Northern Illinois University,” Cohn wrote.

Texas ended up finishing 49th in the category that factors in quality of life.

Right now, however, people are coming to Texas. While the state ranked nearly dead last for its quality of life, it was second in another subcategory: states with the best workforce.

“Texas is in the top ten for workforce productivity, with $139,549 in economic output per job last year,” the ranking said. “With unemployment holding above the national average, employers have plenty of those industrious workers to choose from.”

(The state’s median household income was $63,826 in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.)

Renea Eze, Gov. Greg Abbott’s press secretary, pointed out that Caterpillar’s recent relocation to Texas made the state home to 54 Fortune 500 companies. That’s more than any other state; New York is in second with 51.

“Texas remains No. 1 because of the unmatched competitive advantages we offer: no corporate or personal income taxes, a predictable regulatory climate, and a young, growing and skilled workforce,” Eze told the Dallas Morning News.

The New York Times considered whether conservative states like Georgia and Texas would be able to continue to attract businesses after restricting or outright banning abortion. No major companies have announced any impending departures, but many have announced they would take steps to help employees who might need abortion access but can’t get it in their home state.

“In states like Texas and Georgia, Republican lawmakers are effectively wagering that the local business environment will remain appealing enough to overcome concerns about women’s rights,” the story says. “And to some conservative politicians, the risk of alienating business investment is a price worth paying to eradicate abortion.”

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the Times that states imposing punitive abortion laws and bans would suffer economic consequences in the long run, especially as talent pools dry up in some industries. (A July Pew Research survey found that more than 3 in 5 people with college degrees felt the Supreme Court’s ruling was wrong, and 70 percent of people 30 and younger disapproved of the decision.)

“I’ve spoken to CEOs who are rethinking those states,” she said. “I think the cumulative effect will, over time, develop to be quite significant.”

Neither CNBC nor the Times factor in possible future punitive actions and their effect on the state’s businesses. Last week, a caucus of conservative Texas legislators threatened Dallas law firm Sidley Austin with a veritable raft of proposed legislation that would make it illegal for a business to help employees that need to travel for an abortion. (Those legislators would have to get a lot of their colleagues on board to get the law passed.)

Abortion isn’t the only political hot potato that is already impacting business in the state. In the last legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed a law that banned banks from doing business with Texas cities, counties, and school districts unless they could certify to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that they don’t discriminate against the gun industry.

In the first eight months of that law, local governments trying to finance building projects through bonds have already paid between $300 million and $500 million more in increased interest payments, according to a study from University of Pennsylvania professor Daniel Garrett and Federal Reserve economist Ivan Ivanov.

“There’s a cost to making this political statement,” Garrett told the Houston Chronicle.

Senate Bill 19 was designed to address an increase in banks choosing to rethink their investments in the gun industry after the Parkland shooting, forcing financial institutions to choose between their desire to be “socially responsible” and their business interests. What happened, the Chronicle reported on Wednesday, was that several of the biggest banks have stepped out of Texas’ $50 billion municipal bond market, which is second only to California.

When those big banks left, so did the competition to underwrite those bonds. “The more you were reliant on these banks, the more you were paying on subsequent offerings after those banks left,” Ivanov said.

And it’s not just the increased costs to municipalities. The same article points out that banks are facing two dichotomous requests to do bond business in Texas. Banks not only have to file documentation with Paxton’s office guaranteeing that they are not discriminating against the gun industry. They also must also file regular disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission that include socially responsible business policies.

“The SEC is cracking down enforcement on such filings, opening a probe to look into them and consider whether they amount to making false financial statements,” the story said. At the same time, Paxton’s office is looking to see if their certification letters are accurate.

None of this means that businesses are fleeing the state. It also doesn’t mean that (so far) the benefits of setting up shop in Texas still don’t outweigh the thorny political climate their workforce faces.

But could the state see itself losing business in the long term? It’s certainly something that bears a whole lot of watching—particularly as state policies result in higher costs.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.