Love Field Operations Return to Normal After Police Shoot Woman Who Fired Handgun in Airport

Last Updated, 7/25, 4:20 p.m.

Dallas police are investigating an active shooting incident that happened at Dallas Love Field shortly before noon Monday.

Officials said that Portia Odufuwa, 37, was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines entrance. She then entered a restroom, emerged wearing a hoodie, and then pulled out a handgun that she shot into the air.

Dallas police officers assigned to the airport confronted the woman and shot her in her “lower extremities.” She was taken by ambulance to Parkland Memorial Hospital. The FBI’s Dallas office and the ATF are assisting in the investigation. Operations were back to normal a little before 4 p.m. after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop.

Bystanders at the airport took to Twitter, including Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, who was traveling with his family. Geron told NBC DFW the incident “happened quickly” and he was near the ticketing area when he heard shots. He first sheltered in place with TSA, but then was evacuated. He said he didn’t see the incident.

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

Claire Collins was terrifyingly close to the incident. She was finally on her way, she thought, to San Francisco to join her husband and children when she stepped in front of a kiosk to check her bags around 11 a.m.

“Then this African American woman said, ‘Attention,’ and I looked up,” Collins said. “She started ranting.”

Collins said she chose not to engage but could hear the woman say something like, “He’s gotta die.” Then the woman brandished the gun, pointed it in the air, and fired several shots. “She was shooting straight in the air,” Collins said. “It happened about 10 feet in front of me. I started running. I fell several times, flat on my face. I just got as far away as I could as quickly as I could. I’ve never seen an active shooter. I’m grateful she didn’t have a more sophisticated weapon.”

Collins said that the scene was “pretty chaotic” and that her most recent text from Southwest Airlines says her flight is delayed until sometime after 1 p.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., Southwest Airlines said it would temporarily pause departures and arrivals until the scene was cleared by police. The Federal Aviation Administration initiated a ground stop that was lifted shortly before 2 p.m., and normal operations at Love Field resumed around 4 p.m.

We’ll update with more information as we receive it.

