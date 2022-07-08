Leading Off (7/8/22)

WFAA Gets New Footage From 7/7. Yesterday marked the six year anniversary of the day a shooter opened fire on officers who were working a protest in downtown Dallas. That incident ended inside Dallas College’s El Centro Campus, where police used a robot to detonate a bomb near where the shooter had holed up. Now, WFAA has obtained bodycam footage and 911 calls showing that a professor and five of his students had been barricaded inside a classroom for hours. They remained there for about four hours after the bomb exploded, trapped inside for about eight hours total until police on the scene realized it. It’s not clear why—the professor called 911 multiple times and spoke with operators, but that information never made it to the cops in that hallway.

Most Texans Against State’s ‘Trigger Law.’ A poll by UT’s Texas Politics Project found that 54 percent of Texans disagree with the state’s law that bans abortion 30 days after the Supreme Court order is confirmed. The poll surveyed 1,200 Texas voters; of those, 15 percent said abortion should never be allowed; 26 percent said it should only in cases of rape or incest or the woman’s life is in danger; 38 percent said women should be able to obtain an abortion “as a matter of personal choice;” and 7 percent didn’t know.

Club Dallas Visitors Should Watch Out for Monkeypox. Club Dallas is a private men’s club in the 2600 block of Swiss Avenue, in Old East Dallas. Public health officials say a man with monkeypox visited the club between June 22 and 25 and had “multiple” sexual encounters. They’re advising other clubgoers to keep watch for symptoms.

Excessive Heat Warning All Weekend. As I type this a little after 7, it’s 82 degrees. Which is cruel. Heat index will reach 112 this weekend. So stay hydrated, and stay inside.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.