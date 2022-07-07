Leading Off (7/7/22)

Dallas County Goes From Green to Yellow. Dallas County health officials Wednesday moved the county’s color-coded COVID-19 guidance from green to yellow following two months of increasing cases and hospitalizations, mostly people sick with one of the highly-contagious omicron sub-variants. The move to yellow means that now is a good time to get vaccinated (or to get that booster), and to consider wearing a mask when you’re in enclosed places with strangers for extended periods of time (like on a plane).

Parkland Will Combine Youth & Family Centers. Parkland Health will consolidate several Dallas ISD-based clinics into four central locations, the hospital system announced Tuesday. The clinics will be open five days a week as opposed to the one to three days a week the current centers have been open.

Slain Firefighter’s Family Suing Travel Agency and Resort. The family of the late Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow is suing a local travel agent and the Mexican resort where he was allegedly kidnapped and killed a year ago while on vacation with his wife.

Abbott Experiences Some Lead Shrinkage. Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has narrowed to about six points, according to a poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. For reference, in 1994 when George W. Bush beat incumbent Ann Richards, he did so by 7.6 points. But there are also about four months before the election, so grain of salt, guys.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.