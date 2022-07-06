Leading Off (7/6/22)

Mayor Johnson Releases More Crime Strategies. In a memo, Mayor Eric Johnson is asking the city manager and city attorney to pull the liquor licenses of businesses where violence is frequent, develop strategies to curb crime without “directly” involving police, and expand counseling programs for teens. After murders declined in 2021, 18 more people have been killed up to this point in 2022 than last year. (126 compared to 108.)

OT Tavern Closes. One of those businesses was Lower Greenville’s OT Tavern, which had chalked up a murder, four aggravated assaults, multiple shootings, and a sexual assault over the last six years. The city sued the bar in June, and the business closed up after July 4.

Man, Woman Found Dead in Southlake Home. A 911 call alerted police to the bodies in a home on Regency Court at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Police believe this is an isolated incident that was not random; they haven’t been identified.

Dry Conditions Led to Fort Worth Fireworks Fire. Officials shut down the party at Panther Island after a falling ember lit up the levees to our west. No one was injured, and fire fighters were already on scene.

