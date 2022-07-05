Leading Off (7/5/22)

Fort Worth Fireworks Cause Fire. The city of Fort Worth had planned to put on the biggest fireworks show in North Texas, but a few minutes into the gig, the music went silent, and an announcer told everyone to go home because the fireworks had caused a grass fire along the Trinity River. The whole thing was shown live on Channel 4.

Dallas Firefighters Hassled. There were reports that Dallas firefighters responding to put out grass fires had fireworks shot at them.

American Airlines Hit With Delays. Over the weekend, the carrier had a software glitch that let pilots drop 12,000 flight assignments. On Saturday, about 28 percent of American’s flights were delayed.

FC Dallas Draw Inter Miami. Miami scored a late goal for the 1-1 result, and now FC Dallas haven’t won at home since early May.

