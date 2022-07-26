Leading Off (7/26/22)

Derailed Train Wreck Cleaned Up. Seven train cars derailed in the long-neglected Joppa neighborhood. It took 11 days before Union Pacific got around to cleaning up the mess, but the company finally started its work yesterday.

Grass Fire Burns Homes in Balch Springs. Workers mowing a field started a fire that burned 26 homes, destroying nine of them. This drone video of the fire is nuts. This is a reminder to everyone: it’s dry and hot out there. Mind your cig butts, and don’t drive over or park on dead grass.

More Details on Love Field Shooter. Portia Odufuwa, 37, had once been found incompetent to stand trial, and she’d previously faced charges that include arson, robbery, criminal trespass, and false reporting. Here is video of a cop shooting her at the airport (it’s not graphic).

Dallas Gets More Monkeypox Vaccine. “We have 5,000 doses, but it’s not that much when you really start looking at the numbers,” said the county’s top health official, Dr. Philip Huang. Dallas County has had more than 80 confirmed cases and is giving vaccines only to people who have had skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

Man Killed in Deep Ellum Club. Blüm uses an umlaut in its name, and its Instagram page suggests it’s not a place to grab a beer after work while you pop open your laptop and tidy up your email inbox. Early this morning, an altercation broke out at Blüm, and one person was shot and killed.

