Leading Off (7/25/22)

Suspect in 30-year-old Murder Case Arrested. Dallas police announced Sunday that there had been an arrest in the 30-year-old murder of Mary Hague Kelly. David Rojas, 53, was charged with capital murder last month in connection with Kelly’s strangulation death.

Church Cancels Weekend Services After Bomb Threat. The First Presbyterian Church in Dallas canceled in-person worship and activities over the weekend after a bomb threat. The church said the decision came at the recommendation of Dallas police.

Train Derailment Cleanup in Joppa Hasn’t Started. Debris from a train derailment in the Joppa community two weeks ago is still untouched, residents say. Union Pacific, who owns the derailed cars, says it will start cleanup next week.

Several Displaced after Roof Collapse at Apartment Complex. More than 30 people were displaced after a roof collapse at the Marquita Court apartment building on Lower Greenville Sunday afternoon. Dallas Fire and Rescue says all made it out safely.

