Leading Off (7/21/22)

Democrats Accuse GOP State Representative Candidate of Fraud. Dallas Democrats have accused Mark Hajdu, the GOP candidate for Texas District 114, of submitting a fraudulent candidate application. Paperwork filed on behalf of Dallas County Democratic party chair Kristy Noble accuses Hajdu of knowingly filing to run for office in a district he no longer lives in.

Texas’ First State Psychiatric Hospital Will Be in Dallas. The 200-bed facility in the Medical District will serve six counties and will be operated by UT Southwestern. Construction starts later this year, and will likely be complete in 2025.

The Stars Didn’t Have a Hall of Fame? The Dallas Stars announced the team’s first (yes, first) Hall of Fame class this week. The 13-member committee picked Derian Hatcher and Bob Gainey as the first (seriously, first) two inductees.

WFAA Dreams Up Three Fake Blue Bell Flavors. This headline promises five fake Texas-inspired Blue Bell flavors, but this is a lie. There are three good choices, one that I guarantee will taste like feet, and another that will taste like an emphatic no. I’ll leave you to figure out which is which.

