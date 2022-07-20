Leading Off (7/20/22)

It’s So Hot, DART Trains Are Slowing Down. Yesterday reached 108 degrees, one shy of the record. Our infrastructure is being battered. DART’s light rail trains today will operate at no more than 30 miles per hour, causing delays of between 10 and 15 minutes. Agency spokesman Gordon Shattles says the steel rails are recording temperatures of up to 150 degrees. “We have had times in the past when we had to reduce speeds in specific areas due to heat. One hundred degree summers are not uncommon, unfortunately. It’s when we get extended 110 degree days and rail surfaces raise to 145-150 degrees that we really have to reduce speeds to ensure safety on the rail.”

Arrests Made in Murder of OU Player. Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were charged with capital murder after 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin was robbed and killed in a downtown Airbnb. Police broadcast surveillance footage of two young men leaving the Butler Brothers building shortly after Lampkin had been shot in the chest. One was wearing a backpack that belonged to Lumpkin. Franklin’s bail is $500,000 while Garcia’s is $750,000.

Chalk Mountain Fire is Up to 6,000 Acres. The fire near Possum Kingdom Lake has swallowed a dozen buildings and is only about 10 percent contained. Residents north of U.S. Highway 67 and west of Highway 52 have been evacuated.

Two Teens May Be Responsible for 10 Robberies. Two witnesses saw a car crash into another at a gas station at Abrams Road and Royal Lane. Two of the suspects fled and the witnesses were able to hold one down while patrol officers arrived. The two suspects were a pair of 17 year olds wanted for aggravated assault and had already ran from police prior to the crash. Officers say two teens in a similar silver Toyota sedan had robbed others at gunpoint in North Dallas.

