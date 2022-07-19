Leading Off (7/19/22)

Brush Fire Warning. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says we are in “critical brush fire danger” today, with temps pushing 110 and humidity down around 25 percent. Don’t burn anything. Mind your cig butts. Don’t park on or drive over tall grass.

Richardson ISD Names Sole Super Finalist. Tabitha Branum will lead the district after she is officially hired. She has served as interim superintendent since Jeannie Stone resigned in December 2021. I am humbled to report that Branum said, “I am honored and humbled to continue my service to RISD as superintendent.”

North Texas Home Prices Soar. Re/Max just released a report that shows year over year in June our home prices were up by more than 29 percent, more than anywhere else in the country. The national average was just 11 percent.

Dallas ISD Requires Clear Backpacks. You know the thing about clear backpacks? They don’t work. I mean, they hold stuff, and you can wear that stuff on your back. But they don’t keep weapons out of schools.

