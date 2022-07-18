Leading Off (7/18/22)

We Are Under a Heat Advisory. I know—you don’t need anyone to tell you. Hey, I have lived in Texas a long time, too. But hitting 108 is a little different, so I just want you to plan accordingly. And the plan should be: stay inside, drink lots of water, check on your people.

Rangers Select Pitcher Kumar Rocker Third Overall in MLB Draft. I don’t know much about this guy except that he is a former teammate of Jack Leiter (who the team drafted last year) and he has a dope name. Mike “The Looch” Piellucci has more on Rocker over on StrongSide.

CDC Raises COVID Risk Level to Red; Dallas County Remains at Yellow. I feel like no one cares about this anymore, which probably isn’t the right attitude. Just, I don’t know, use a little caution. That’s all. I’m no expert or anything, just a guy who still hasn’t caught it.

FC Dallas Gives up Another Late Goal, Draws Austin FC. It means they lose the Copa Tejas to their neighbors down I-35.

