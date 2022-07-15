Leading Off (7/15/22)

GAF Vows to Shutter West Dallas Facility in Seven Years. Councilman Omar Narvaez announced from City Hall on Thursday that the shingle manufacturer would vacate its location on Singleton, but said there was “no set timeline.” The company said it would begin a “legally binding winding down of operations” over the next seven years, saying the plant’s 150 employees would “be supported through this transition.” Our Bethany Erickson will have more on this later today.

Standoff After Man Kills Estranged Wife, Shoots Her Daughter. Police were called to the 12100 block of Audelia Road a little before 1 a.m. on Thursday. They found 33-year-old Karla Castillo dead inside her apartment as well as a 14-year-old girl who had been shot in the stomach. The girl is expected to survive. Saldenos Escobar Flores, 44, barricaded himself in the apartment for several hours and was found dead by suicide in the bathroom.

CDC Says Dallas County’s COVID Risk Level is Red. The CDC advises all of us to wear masks indoors while in public and on public transit. The previous level, yellow, advised only high-risk individuals to mask up. The two sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 are now accounting for 75 percent of samples. The CDC uses total new cases per 100,000 residents, hospital admissions per 100,000, and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by people sick with COVID; all those have been increasing in recent weeks as those two variants settle in.

Hot Weekend Coming. Hope you enjoyed yesterday’s brief reprieve—and this morning’s temperatures in the mid-70s. The triple digit temperatures and unrelenting sun will be with us all weekend.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.