Leading Off (7/1/22)

Booming Collin County Is Expensive. The monthly cost of owning a home in Collin County jumped $971 at the end of the second quarter of 2022. It’s now $2,856 when you factor in mortgage payments, insurance, and property taxes. That’s among the highest in the country. You now need to make $122,384 to own an “affordable” home in our neighbor to the north. The median home value across Dallas-Fort Worth is now $486,000.

Cartel Associate Pleads Guilty in Southlake Murder. Raul Hernandez, the brother of the head of the Beltran Leyva cartel in Nuevo Leon, pleaded guilty to stalking an informant who was gunned down at the Southlake Town Center in 2013. His brother, Rodolfo Villareal Hernandez, is known as “El Gato” and ordered the hit. He’s still on the run.

Jalen Brunson is a Knick. A little before free agency formally started, the Mavericks were alerted that they wouldn’t be meeting with the guard because he planned to sign with the New York Knicks. The Knicks nabbed him for four years, $110 million, while Dallas offered 5 years for $105 million.

Hot and Humid Fourth. Hope you relished these mild mornings; temperatures are again creeping into the triple digits, and this time they’ll be bringing the humidity. Enjoy the long weekend, and keep a water close.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.