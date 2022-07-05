Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022
Law

Jacki Deason Subpoenaed in Georgia Criminal Investigation

The lawyer was part of a team that tried to get Georgia to go for Trump.
Subpoenas were issued today to seven allies of former President Donald Trump in connection with the criminal investigation in Georgia of election interference. Among those who received subpoenas, including Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham, was the Dallas-based lawyer Jacki Deason, who is a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and host of The Jacki Daily Show, which airs on The Blaze. Her husband is Doug Deason, namesake of SMU’s Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center and the subject of a May 2020 D Magazine cover story.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

