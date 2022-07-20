Thursday, July 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022
EarBurner Podcast: D Dining Critic Brian Reinhart Talks All Things Food Journalism

Ever wonder how we choose which restaurants to review? Or what that process actually is like? Let’s hear it from our dining critic.
By
Brian Reinhart, the dining critic for D Magazine.

Brian Reinhart joined D Magazine something like three months ago as our dining critic, following in the footsteps of the terrific now-Parisian Eve Hill-Agnus.

Since being able to log into our content management system, he’s stirred up drama with the James Beard Foundation—apparently posting your voting ballot is a no-no, and detailing the judging process is a no-no-no—highlighted the reborn Koryo Korean BBQ in Carrollton; excoriated the Design District’s newest monument to excess, The Mexican; and brought to life a series I’ve long wanted to do here that we’re calling Lunch Box, where he highlights a neighborhood restaurant that might not be a flashy opening but is doing a damn good job and deserves coverage.

He’s also highlighted the exciting world of North Texas salads, gave you a guide to the most exciting restaurant openings of the summer, and has a great piece in the next issue about the impact the city’s new food truck regulations will have on our dining scene. Subscribe now and the August issue will be delivered to your mailbox. (That’ll have Best of Big D, too.)

The guy’s been busy. He knows Dallas well, having completed the rare local journalism hat trick of writing for D, the Dallas Morning News, and the Dallas Observer. He was the Observer’s critic for many years before trying things out at the News. But the lure of the magazine—and a full-time job in journalism—was clearly inescapable.

Another interesting thing about Brian: he’s one of only about 20 dining critics left in the entire country. That’s a very good thing for readers and eaters in North Texas. So it was about time we welcomed him to the Old Monk and put a microphone in his face. One more link before I go: Here’s the cookbook he mentions.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine.

