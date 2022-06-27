Monday, June 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022
Photos: A Weekend of Protests in Dallas After Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Over 1,000 North Texans poured into downtown over the weekend, marching through the streets on their way to the Earle E. Cabell Federal Building to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
By Bret Redman |
Photos: A Weekend of Protests in Dallas After Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow the states to dictate the legality of abortion, hundreds of North Texans ventured downtown to protest. On Friday, they started at Belo Garden. On Saturday, they gathered at Main Street Garden.

They heard from speakers—including state Sen. Royce West, soon-to-be state Rep. Venton Jones, and Democratic state Rep. hopeful Elizabeth Ginsberg—and then marched through the streets onto the Earle E. Cabell Federal Building.

Here are scenes from two days of protests.

