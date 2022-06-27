Photos: A Weekend of Protests in Dallas After Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow the states to dictate the legality of abortion, hundreds of North Texans ventured downtown to protest. On Friday, they started at Belo Garden. On Saturday, they gathered at Main Street Garden.

They heard from speakers—including state Sen. Royce West, soon-to-be state Rep. Venton Jones, and Democratic state Rep. hopeful Elizabeth Ginsberg—and then marched through the streets onto the Earle E. Cabell Federal Building.

Here are scenes from two days of protests.

