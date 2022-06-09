Magician Trigg Watson Returns Home To Support Big D Reads

Trigg Watson will soon bewitch audiences for a good cause. The Dallas-raised magician brings his technologically savvy magic tricks to the Bishop Arts Theatre Center for two shows on June 11. Proceeds from the show will contribute to the Big D Reads fund at Communities Foundation of Texas.

Local comedian Byron Stamps will open the show at both performances with his hilarious stand-up routines.

The charitable event is raising money to print 30,000 copies of The Accommodation, author and journalist Jim Schutze’s 1987 work that chronicles the city’s racial history from enslavement to the civil rights movement. Big D Reads and its partners will distribute free paperbacks of the text to community members during the month of September. The goal of the program is for residents, students, young professionals, and leaders to understand the city’s past in order to have critical conversations on how to build an equitable Dallas for all.

“We’re $45,000 from our fundraising goals for Big D Reads currently. We’re hoping this event can make some magic happen by raising both awareness and funds for our efforts leading up to our community-wide read in September,” says Nicole Paquette, Big D Reads Steering Committee member and its marketing and communications chair. “Big D Reads believes that reading The Accommodation in community with one another will be a transformational (or you could say, magical) experience for those who engage in conversations about race, place, and our community’s past and future.”

Big D Reads is a partnership between D Magazine, the Communities Foundation of Texas, Deep Vellum Books, The Dallas Public Library, and Amazon. Deep Vellum republished The Accommodation last year and will have a pop-up shop at the event.

Click here to buy tickets and learn more about Big D Reads.

